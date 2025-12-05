US to focus on trade with China in non-sensitive goods

WASHINGTON, December 5. /TASS/. The United States should ensure balanced trade with China, as well as focus on trade only in non-sensitive goods with Beijing, according to the new National Security Strategy released by the White House.

"Trade with China should be balanced and focused on non-sensitive factors," the document reads. Washington should "lay the foundation for long-term economic vitality," while maintaining "a genuinely mutually advantageous economic relationship with Beijing," the White House noted.

"Going forward, we will rebalance America’s economic relationship with China, prioritizing reciprocity and fairness to restore American economic independence," according to the document.