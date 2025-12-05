Russia ready for broad partnership with India on AI — Putin

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to expand cooperation with New Delhi on the development of artificial intelligence, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Russia-India Business Forum.

He noted that it is important for the two countries to move beyond trade in their cooperation.

"We need to go further and improve industrial cooperation. Together, we will create new modern products and strengthen technological alliances, primarily in advanced and knowledge-intensive industries such as digitalization, autonomous robotics, pharmaceuticals, including the synthesis of effective drugs, and the production of high-tech medical equipment. We are ready for a broad partnership with India in the field of artificial intelligence, where our countries have their own advanced developments," Putin said.

The President added that Russia is interested in participating in the AI summit planned for February 2026 in India.

"We will send a representative delegation to this event," the Russian leader noted.