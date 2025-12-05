Annual inflation in Russia to total 6% or slightly higher by year-end — Novak

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia is slowing, with measures taken by the government and the Central Bank influencing this process, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said, adding that inflation could reach 6% or slightly higher by the end of this year.

"Inflation is slowing rapidly. Over the past week, it was only 0.04%, which is significantly below the Central Bank's target for weekly inflation," he told reporters. "By the end of the year, we expect inflation to be around 6%, perhaps slightly higher. We'll see what happens in December. Overall, the measures taken by the Central Bank, the government, and financial authorities are having an impact on the decline in inflation," Novak added.

As TASS reported earlier, inflation in Russia for the period from November 25 to December 1, 2025, was 0.04%, according to Rosstat. In the previous week, from November 18 to 24, 2025, inflation equaled 0.14%.

As per the Economic Development Ministry, annual inflation in Russia from November 25 to December 1 slowed to 6.61% from 6.92% in the previous week, according to a review of the current price situation prepared by ministry.