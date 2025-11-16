South Korean LG registered six trademarks in Russia

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. South Korean corporation LG registered in Russia six trademarks related to electronic and digital products, a TASS reporter found out.

Products of the Xboom audio system brand are among them, XboomStage, XboomPower, and XboomBuds. They are registered under the ninth class of the International Classification of Goods and Services (ICGS) dealing with ear pods and acoustic systems.

Affectionate Intelligence, LG AI Processor, and webOS trademarks were registered under ICGS Classes 9 and 42: software maintenance and update, chips and microcircuits. The trademarks will be valid until 2034-2035.