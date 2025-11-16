India to expand seafood deliveries to Russia — minister

NEW DELHI, November 16. /TASS/. India will expand its seafood exports, including shrimps, to Russia, the European Union and Australia, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said, cited by The Economic Times.

"Exports to Russia will also be expanded in a big way. They (Russia) are in the process of giving final approvals to 25 fisheries. We are working actively to get more approved," Goyal told the news outlet.

New Delhi has also settled issues regarding quality control of the products with the European Union, which prevented Indian exporters from delivering seafood to European countries, the minister noted. ‘Due to their quality control orders, the EU had not been importing Indian fish. We pressured them to solve a nine-year-old problem. Now, 102 fisheries have got approval to export to the EU," Goyal stressed. Australia authorized unpeeled shrimp imports from the Indian southern state of Andhra Pradesh after the eight-year break, the newspaper said.

The ministry "is working closely with the Seafood Exporters Association of India to identify more export markets, evaluate trade impediments, and find solutions," the minister added.