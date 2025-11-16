Civilian version of Russian Lightning FPV drones to be showcased at Dubai Airshow

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. A civilian version of the Russian Lightning FPV drones used in the Special Military Operation will be for the first time showed overseas at the Dubai Airshow 2025 in the UAE, the developer company said.

"Russian Lightning unmanned aerial systems will be for the first time presented at a foreign exhibition," an official company spokesperson said.

"Civilian versions of the Lightning fixed-wing type FPV drones that proved themselves during the special military operation can be used for practical training of drone operators, express survey and monitoring in different industries, search and rescue operations, quick assessment of the situation in emergencies, for prompt delivery of cargo and medicines (with the weight up to 6 kg) and for performance of other unmanned aviation missions requiring high mobility," he added.

The versatility of the platform enables quick and efficient upgrade for specific missions and conditions of the use, the developer company noted. "For example, Lightning unmanned aviation systems can be used in Middle East countries for monitoring of mineral resources production facilities," the company said.

The Dubai Airshow, one of the leading aerospace and defense exhibitions of the world, will be held from November 17 to 21.