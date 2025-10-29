Russian stock market closes with gains in major indexes

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The MOEX index rose 1.13% to 2,523.35 points at the close of main trading on Wednesday, while the dollar-denominated RTS index increased 1.57% to 1,000.24 points. The yuan strengthened by 5 kopecks, reaching 11.22 rubles.

"The MOEX index continued a moderate recovery today and at one point exceeded 2,530 points. Support for stocks may have come from a combination of rising oil prices and a weaker ruble. Geopolitically, there were no significant news events, which maintains high caution in market sentiment," stock market expert at BCS World of Investments Alexander Shepelev said.

The leaders in stock market growth were shares of gold producer Polyus (+4.3%), likely driven by rising gold prices, according to lead analyst Natalia Milchakova of Freedom Finance Global.

The largest decline was observed in shares of Bashneft (-3.5%).

BCS World of Investments forecasts the MOEX index to range between 2,450-2,550 points on October 30. The dollar is expected at 80-81 rubles, and the yuan at 11.3 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global expects the MOEX index to fluctuate within 2,450-2,550 points on Thursday. Their forecasts for the dollar, euro, and yuan are 78-80 rubles, 92-94 rubles, and 11-11.5 rubles, respectively.