Russian fish exports may reach about $6 bln in 2025 — official

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russian exports of fish products as of 2025 year-end may total about $6 bln, head of the Federal Agency for Fisheries Ilya Shestakov said at the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with the government.

"Exports in January - July 2025 stood at about 1.3 mln metric tons, which is 3% higher than 2024 level. In value terms, $3.3 bln, which is 8% higher than the level in 2024. We expect that we will reach the exports value of about $6 bln this year," Shestakov said.

Changes in operations of the Russian fisheries sector were sensible in 2022-2024, which were related to foreign economic factors expressed in restricting access to product selling markets in countries of North America and the European Union, he said. "Asian countries predominantly remain the main selling markets and as a consequence, the decline in export prices for main fishing products was observed - pollack, herring, crab, and so on," Shestakov noted.

"The price situation changed in 2025. Export prices returned to average ones over the long-term period; the geography of our export supplies expanded. Shipments are now being made to about ninety countries. Nevertheless, China and the Republic of Korea continue to be main buyers as of the end of 2024," Shestakov stressed.

Russia exported 2.1 mln metric tons of aquatic resources to the amount of $5.2 bln as of 2024 year-end.