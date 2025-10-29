Innoprom in Riyadh to mark major step in bolstering Russia-Saudi Arabia cooperation

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The Innoprom exhibition, set to take place for the first time in Riyadh in February 2026, will mark a significant step in strengthening economic cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia, according to a statement by Innoprom citing Andrey Manoylo, PhD in Political Science, professor at Moscow State University, and member of the Russian Security Council's Scientific Advisory Board.

He emphasized that Russia and the countries of the Arab East possess enormous potential for developing partnerships.

"The collective East understands that, since the West has refused economic cooperation with Russia to its own detriment, a large window of opportunity has opened up for them. Projects that might previously have been implemented in Europe or the United States are now eagerly awaiting realization elsewhere in the world," the statement quoted him as saying.

It notes that Russian industrial developments are highly attractive to the Eastern world, encompassing not only the transfer of advanced technologies but also the construction of turnkey facilities. Russia remains open to long-term and equitable cooperation. Conversely, domestic entrepreneurs can benefit from partners in Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries, who can act as intermediaries in contacts with Western industrialists and financiers willing to engage in dialogue. In this context, the international industrial exhibition Innoprom is of particular importance.

Russia and Saudi Arabia share much in common, with both nations striving for technological sovereignty. Over the past decade, they have implemented more than 40 joint projects across various sectors, the statement said.

Innoprom will be held on February 8-10, 2026, and is expected to host 100 companies from 10 countries.