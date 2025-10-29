Russian crypto market consistently ranks among top 3 global markets — crypto broker

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The Russian cryptocurrency market consistently ranks among the top three global markets, Alexey Korolenko, Executive Director of Cifra Markets, told TASS in an interview.

"It's difficult to accurately calculate the share of the population involved in crypto [market] in one way or another, but judging by various indicators, it is clear that the Russian market consistently ranks among the top three global cryptocurrency markets," he added.

According to the crypto broker, the growth in Russian citizens' participation in crypto trading will continue, primarily due to two main factors.

"First, cryptocurrencies are a response to modern global challenges, allowing for mitigation of geopolitical risks, and providing access to a wide range of investment instruments outside the constraints and restrictions that some countries and regulators arbitrarily impose on certain groups of investors. On the other hand, with legal recognition: crypto is normal, provided that transactions take place within a legal framework. Consequently, illegal activities are gradually being eliminated from the market, and this is absolutely right. Clear legal regulation and defined rules allow law-abiding investors to avoid mistakes and safely use the infrastructure of legal crypto brokers and exchangers," he said.