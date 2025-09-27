Wildberries sees potential in exporting Russian goods to China

HANGZHOU, September 27. /TASS/. The merged Wildberries & Russ company considers increasing exports of Russian goods to China promising, Director for Government Relations Evgeny Etin told TASS.

"Along with the prospect of expanding the presence of Chinese businesses on the platform, we also see potential in exporting Russian goods to China," he said on the sidelines of the 4th Global Digital Trade Expo in China’s Hangzhou. Every year, the volume of goods exported through digital platforms doubles, with the share of digital platforms in Russia's non-resource export structure growing by several percentage points. "We see the Chinese market's demand for high-quality Russian goods and are ready to help meet this demand," Etin said.

Digital platforms are becoming infrastructure partners for business development in local and international markets. "We see how Russian digital platforms, including Wildberries, have developed, accumulated experience, and are ready to invest in the infrastructure of Eurasian countries," he added.