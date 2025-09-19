Russia hopes to regulate access of Russian pork producers to Philippine market

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russia hopes for a quick settlement of the issue of access of Russian pork producers to the Philippine market, Russian Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Alexey Gruzdev said at a plenary meeting of the joint Russian-Philippine commission on trade and economic cooperation.

"We hope that the issues of access to the Philippine market of Russian pork producers will be settled in the near future," he said.

First shipments of poultry meat to the Philippines have already taken place, Gruzdev added.

Broadly speaking, Russia is systematically working to expand access for domestic products to the Philippine market, he noted.