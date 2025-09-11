Opening of Krasnodar airport to expand opportunities for businesses — airport

KRASNODAR, September 11. /TASS/. The opening of the Krasnodar airport will make vacations on the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea more accessible, as well as expand opportunities for local residents and businesses, according to a statement on the airport’s Telegram channel.

"The opening of the Krasnodar airport will not only expand opportunities for residents and businesses in the region, but also make vacations on the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea more accessible," the statement reads.

The Russian Transport Ministry said earlier on Thursday that the airport of Krasnodar resumed flights from 9:00 a.m. Moscow time (6:00 a.m. GMT) on September 11. Civilian aircraft flights to the Krasnodar airport may be performed daily from 9:00 a.m. Moscow time (6:00 a.m. GMT) to 7:00 p.m. Moscow time (4:00 p.m. GMT). Aeroflot is expected to perform the first regular flight from Moscow to Krasnodar on September 17.

Krasnodar Airport has not served aircraft since the end of February 2022 for safety reasons. The airport maintained a high level of readiness to resume operations throughout the period of temporary restrictions, the ministry noted.