Western companies aren’t returning to Russia yet but ‘nature abhors vacuum’ — Kremlin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. The Western companies that left Russia aren’t returning yet but companies from other countries have occupied the vacant niches, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with TASS.

"The businesses that left aren’t returning, so there is no reason to discuss it," he pointed out on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). "However, nature abhors a vacuum. Clearly, companies from other countries are showing great interest, particularly in the niches vacated by major Western companies," Peskov added.