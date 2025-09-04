Putin advocates for increased coal power use in Russia's Far East

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Coal power use needs to be stepped up in Russia’s Far East, but the work should involve advanced technologies and respect environmental standards, President Vladimir Putin said.

"I believe that it’s advisable to assess the possibility of expanding coal-fired generation in the Far East. Of course, that is, where it is economically reasonable. The work should certainly involve advanced technologies and strictly respect environmental standards," he pointed out at a meeting on the development of the fuel and energy sector in the Far Eastern Federal District.

Putin elaborated that regional gas demand was expected to increase manyfold, and certain signs of gas shortage were already emerging in the Far Eastern Federal District. In addition, the construction of gas transportation infrastructure is quite expensive. Meanwhile, the region "has major coal reserves," which will last up to 900 years.