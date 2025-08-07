UAE intends to double trade turnover with Russia over 5 years — president

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and the United Arab Emirates totaled $11.5 bln, President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said during talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"The trade turnover between Russia and the UAE reached $11.5 bln, our turnover with Eurasian countries climbed to $30 bln. Mr. President, we would like this figure to be doubled both at the bilateral level and with Eurasian countries during the next five years," he said.

"I am very glad to be present today in the capital of the Russian Federation, known for its great history," the UAE President said. The relations between the two countries "are developing at an accelerated pace" in recent years, he noted.

The UAE President arrived in Russia with the official visit this Thursday. He is going to discuss with President Vladimir Putin issues related to development of bilateral cooperation in trade, investments and energy, the WAM news agency said the day before. The Kremlin informed earlier that leaders of the two countries plan to discuss the condition and prospects of further development of the multi-aspect bilateral cooperation and current issues of the international agenda.