WASHINGTON, July 31. /TASS/. Senator Lindsey Graham (a Republican from South Carolina, who is included in the Russian list of terrorists and extremists) once again announced US President Donald Trump's intention to impose tariffs on countries that purchase oil and gas from Russia.

"Russia, you are right when it comes to sanctions. You have been able to avoid them and you have learned to live with them. Apparently, what you don’t understand is that President Trump is changing the game and he is going to put tariffs on countries who buy your oil and gas, propping up your war machine," Graham wrote on his X page. According to him, a "large bipartisan majority" is ready to support the president in doing so.

On July 14, Trump said that the US would impose 100% tariffs on Russia and its trading partners if Washington and Moscow did not reach an agreement on a settlement in Ukraine within 50 days. However, the American leader later reduced this period to 10 days, starting on July 30.

At a briefing on July 30, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian economy is functioning successfully under Western sanctions. "We have been living under a huge number of sanctions for quite a long time, and our economy is functioning," the spokesman emphasized in response to a TASS question about preparations for the sanctions announced by the US against Russia in 10 days. "Of course, we have already developed a certain immunity in this regard," he added.