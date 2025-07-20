MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russia’s automotive industry has not merely survived after the flight of foreign partners but has managed to expand production, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Such enterprises as Avtovaz have not only to prevented a collapse of the entire sector but managed to revive it and move forward, adding to its marketability and raising productivity," he said in an interview with VGTRK host Pavel Zarubin when asked about the situation in Russia’s automotive sector.

According to the Russian president, labor productivity diagrams at Avtovaz, Russia’s flagship car manufacturer, speak for themselves. "Moreover, one job in the automotive sector creates ten jobs in related sectors. And these are high-technology sectors," he added.

During his working trip to Magnitogorsk earlier, Putin said that the Russian government is working on a system of support for the domestic automotive sector that would take into account the interests of both manufacturers and clients.