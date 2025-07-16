Russia ranks third by share of EU gas imports in May

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russia ranks third after the United States and Algeria in the total value of EU gas imports with the share of 16.1% in May 2025, as compared to 11.3% in April, according to Eurostat data and TASS estimates.

In total, the EU purchased Russian gas worth 1.1 bln euro in May 2025.

The United States tops the list with its LNG supplies (27.2%, 1.9 bln euro). Algeria is second with the share of 16.3% and deliveries to Europe totaling 1.1 bln euro. Norway is fourth (12.2%, 842 mln euro). The United Kingdom is at the fifth place with 5.35% and 368 mln euro.

The share of Russia in EU gas imports totaled 16.43% in January - May 2025 (the second indicator among all the suppliers), with the decline against 18.7% a year earlier. Total Russian gas procurements by the EU increased by 15% within five months of this year to 6.5 bln euro.

The European Commission has earlier announced plans to reject Russian gas. The roadmap states the intention to prohibit new deals on Russian gas import and spot contracts by the end of 2025.