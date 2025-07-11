Bitcoin may reach $135,000 by end of summer — experts

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The Bitcoin price may reach $135,000 as early as by the end of summer, experts questioned by TASS say.

According to Binance platform data, Bitcoin gained 7% to all-time high $118,869 earlier today.

The total Bitcoin capitalization soared to more than $2.17 trillion and outpaced Alphabet (Google) by capitalization. According to Companiesmarketcap as of July 11, the capitalization of Bitcoin totaled $2.346 trillion. Only Amazon ($2.359 trillion), Apple ($3.191 trillion), Microsoft ($3.727 trillion), Nvidia ($4.031 trillion) and gold ($22.478 trillion are above it). At the same time, Ethereum, the second cryptocurrency by the volume, also shows growth and reached $362.42 bln.

Cryptocurrency growth drivers

"The trigger was the Big Beautiful Bill signed by Donald Trump. It includes tax benefits, business support and higher deductions, which release additional liquidity, with a portion of it going to cryptocurrencies," Alexander Kraiko from Cifra Markets said.

The stable growth of the S&P 500 also creates a positive background. "Bitcoin has just started keeping up with traditional markets, which may point to prospects of further growth," the expert added.

The rhetoric of the need to lower interest rates is becoming stronger, Yan Pinchuk from Whitebird said. "The market starts discounting the arrival of a new Fed head in 2026, who will highly likely to be a supporter of aggressive policy softening," he noted.

"Several key points grabbed the attention of everyone now. Firstly, these are the US inflation data to be released on July 15. They are critical to assess real chances for the lowering of Fed rates soon. Secondly, any new statements or hints from Fed representatives in respect of their plans will be important, especially in the light of internal disagreements noted in the latest minutes: the majority assumes the rate reduction this year but some of them are actually ready to consider it at the coming meeting," GIS Mining CEO Vasily Girya said.

Bitcoin evolution forecast

The level of $135,000 is the next realistic goal for Bitcoin on the basis of current dynamics and the technical picture, Girya said. "If the current impulse is preserved, we may well reach it by September 1. A pause or a small correction near $118,500 is possible but this should not break the trend," the expert said.

Cifra Markets views $135,000 as the expected milestone for Bitcoin by the end of this year.

The next target for the cryptocurrency is within $120,000-130,000, Anton Gontarev from Intelion says. "It may be expected by the end of the year that Bitcoin after a small correction may be significantly above prior maximums, reaching the target zone of $168,000-184,000 by December," he noted.

According to Whitebird, the level of $130,000-150,000 may be reached by Bitcoin closer to the year-end.