Two cruise liners to be built in three years, Russian First Deputy PM says

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The United Shipbuilding Corporation should deliver two sister ships after the Project 00840 lead cruise liner, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said in his video address to participants in the launch ceremony of the Nikolay Zharkov motor vessel.

"The launch of this four-deck liner signifies the transition to the closing phase of activities. We expect that the motor vessel will be commissioned by the end of the year, so that to be on tourist routes next spring," Manturov said.

"Main process barriers to do that were managed to be removed. In view of that, it is necessary to provide for the transfer of two counterpart series liners to the customer after the lead ship," he added.