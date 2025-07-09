Russia bans import of dairy products from two Azerbaijani producers

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. At a request from Azerbaijan, the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) has restricted the import of dairy products from two Azerbaijani producers to Russia, the agency reported.

"The Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency contacted Rosselkhoznadzor with information that two Azerbaijani enterprises, Allbuy LLC and Milk Products LLC, are not interested in further deliveries of their products to Russia. In this regard, these producers refused to undergo inspections by the Russian service. Taking this into account, Rosselkhoznadzor is restricting access to Russia for dairy products from these Azerbaijani enterprises," the statement said.

Rosselkhoznadzor also reported that the agency had requested information from the competent Azerbaijani agency by July 14 on the origin of raw materials from other producers: Atena LLC (production of milk and dairy products), Azemal LLC (milk, cheese, butter, cream) and AZ. Milka Export LLC (production and processing of dairy products (butter).