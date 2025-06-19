Finance minister says Russian economy cooling down

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has said that the Russian economy is "cooling down," adding that "summer always comes after the cold."

"We are facing a cooling now. Summer always comes after the cold," he said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

