Russian economy on brink of recession — economic development minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Russia’s economy is on the brink of moving to recession, Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Figures point to slowdown, according to current feelings, [the economy] is already on the verge of transiting into recession," he said, adding that it is necessary to deal with issues related to growth potential.

