Index of US dollar down below 98 points first since March 2022

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The index of the US dollar on the ICE has dropped below 98 points for the first time since March 31, 2022, according to the TradingView platform data.

As of 9:57 a.m. Moscow time (6:57 a.m. GMT), the index of the American currency was down by 1.42% at 97.993 points. By 3:05 p.m. Moscow time (12:05 p.m. GMT), the index had narrowed losses to 1.31% as it traded at 98.097 points.

The US dollar index shows the ratio of the American currency against the basket of six foreign currencies, including the euro, yen, pound sterling, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona and Swiss franc. The higher the index is, the stronger the dollar is against those currencies.

Amid the US presidential vote in November 2024 and Donald Trump’s win the indicator demonstrated growth, having reached its local high on January 13, 2025 as it rose to 110.176 points for the first time since November 22, 2022. Later the US dollar index moved to a gradual decline. On April 2, 2025, Trump announced the introduction of customs duties on products from 185 countries and territories. Amid this background the US dollar index fell, reaching last October’s low. On April 11, the index of the US currency dived below 100 points first since July 2023.