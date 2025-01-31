Russian energy companies take measures to ensure BRELL unified energy system’ reliability

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russian energy companies have taken all necessary measures to ensure the reliability of the unified energy system of Belarus, Russia, Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia (BRELL) after the synchronization of the Baltic countries with the EU networks, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"No comment. These plans have been announced a long time ago. This required certain measures from both our energy companies and their energy companies. In this case, we have taken all measures to ensure the uninterrupted, reliable operation of our unified energy system," he said.

The integration of the Baltic power grids through Poland into synchronous operation with the EU grid is scheduled for February 9. On February 8, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia will disconnect from BRELL, operate in isolated mode for one day, and then, if there are no problems, connect to Europe.