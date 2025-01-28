Russian stock market closed in the green on Tuesday — market data

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Tuesday with growing indices, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index gained 1.4% to 2,931.97 points. The RTS Index edged up by 0.54% to 942.81 points. The yuan dropped by nine kopecks to 13.37 rubles.

"The sizable contribution to market dynamics was made by heavyweight Gazprom stocks, which responded by growth to reports on issuance of a permit for work on mothballing the damaged pipeline string to the Nord Stream operator," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

No significant changes took place in currency and commodity prices and in geopolitics. Global markets were traded without Chinese platforms, which are closed by February 3 in connection with the Spring Festival.

Investors in the global market await the US Fed decision on the interest rate tomorrow. The regulator is expected to pause in lowering rates, so the rhetoric will be in the focus, BCS Investment World said.

BCS Investment World expects the MOEX Russia Index may be within the range of 2,875-2,975 points. According to expectations of Freedom Finance Global, the MOEX Russia Index will be in the range of 2,850-2,950 points tomorrow.

The Russian statistical agency Rosstat will release inflation rate data on Wednesday evening.