Demand for magical items increases by one third in Russia through 2024 — study

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The demand for magical attributes in Russia in 2024 increased by 34% year-on-year, according to a study conducted by the ATOL company (a developer of technologies for the exchange of goods and services and one of the leading operators of online cash registers in Russia), as reviewed by TASS.

Analysts estimated the cost of an average esoteric kit at 9,400 rubles ($100).

"Demand for magic paraphernalia increased by 34% in 2024," according to analysts at ATOL Online, who reached this conclusion after studying anonymized sales data. "On average, an esoteric kit was purchased for 9,400 rubles, which is 10% more expensive than in 2023," the study noted. The research was based on anonymized sales data from 5.3 million receipts for 2023-2024.

According to last year's results, a set of runes became the most popular esoteric attribute, accounting for 32% of sales in the category. The average selling price increased by 11%, reaching 761 rubles ($8), and the number of purchases also rose by 11%.

Demand for shamanic tambourines almost doubled, increasing by 95%, while the average purchase price rose by 25%. The median price of a tambourine, according to analysts' estimates, was 4,100 rubles ($40). The average price of tarot cards reached 711 rubles ($7) per deck, which is 7% higher than in 2023. Meanwhile, the demand for tarot cards remained at the same level as the previous year.

Demand for glass balls increased by 146%, with their price amounting to 641 rubles ($6), which is 10% lower than in 2023. Interest in voodoo dolls grew by 66%, and their average price rose to 867 rubles ($9), representing a 16% increase compared to 2023. Demand for aspen stakes rose by 51%, with the average purchase price amounting to 323 rubles ($3), a modest increase of 1%.

Meanwhile, the demand for black candles decreased by 18%, with their average price amounting to 370 rubles ($4), an 8% decline.

At the same time, the demand for esoteric books increased. Sales of literature on extrasensory topics grew by 4%, while sales of books on learning the art of tarot card fortune-telling rose by 3%. The average purchase price of a "magical" book was 656 rubles ($7), remaining unchanged from 2023.