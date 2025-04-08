Latin America seeks reciprocal response to US tariffs — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Latin American countries are demonstrating a desire to give a reciprocal response to the new US tariffs, but a compromise could be reached through negotiations, Russian Ambassador to Brazil Alexey Labetsky said in an interview with the TASS Analytical Center.

"We all can see clearly that both Latin America and Europe are showing a growing willingness to respond symmetrically to the measures taken by the Republican administration [in the US]. Let’s wait and see what is eventually done. However, I’m not a pessimist and I believe that some equilibrium will be established sooner or later on a new foundation, and it will happen through dialogue. The Brazilians hope that negotiations will help shape a new framework for trade and economic relations with the US," he pointed out.

According to the envoy, the World Trade Organization (WTO) is unlikely to rectify this particular situation. "The World Trade Organization was weakened long before the Trump administration entered the White House," the diplomat elaborated. "We can see that the mechanism for resolving trade disputes within the WTO has essentially been paralyzed by the Americans. Moreover, Washington does not seriously consider what happens in international organizations, including the WTO. The US is steadily withdrawing from international institutions it deems incompatible with its economic and political agenda," Labetsky emphasized.

Still, he does not believe that the WTO and other institutions are undergoing a collapse. "We can see perfectly well that the international landscape is rapidly evolving as new challenges arise, new bodies are formed and the need emerges to reshape the entire global governance system according to the real standing of individual nations and regional blocs," he stressed. "It’s not a collapse; it’s more of a reconfiguration of global management structures following changes in the real-world balance. Today, the Global South - that is, Southeast Asia, Latin America and African countries - is the driver of economic growth. <...> Meanwhile, declining influence is a difficult process, and it is clearly visible in the actions of the Global West, but it will have to adapt to the new reality," the ambassador concluded.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced tariffs on imports from 185 countries and territories. Russia is not on the list. Universal import tariffs of 10% took effect on April 5, while individual tariffs on countries will come into force on April 9. In addition, the US administration imposed 25% tariffs on all imported cars starting on April 3. Trump declared a national emergency due to the economic situation in the US.