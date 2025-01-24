Transnistria literally has two days of gas left — Krasnoselsky

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Transnistria has literally two days’ worth of gas in the pipeline, President of the unrecognized republic Vadim Krasnoselsky said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"In a few days the gas remaining in the pipeline will literally run out," he said, adding that the republic's authorities are doing "everything to save people", but the situation remains very difficult.

Krasnoselsky noted that there is enough gas in the Transnistrian pipelines for a few days, but if it runs out, it will take two to three months to restore thermal power. "The restoration of thermal power in Transnistria in the event of a lack of gas supplies will take two to three months," he said and recalled that Tiraspol will run out of gas by the end of January, "literally in a few days".

At the same time, Moldavskaya GRES has enough coal reserves to produce energy to meet local needs until February 16-17, there is no more coal and there won't be any more, Transnistria will be left without electricity, Krasnoselsky added.

"Our Dnestrovsk GRES (Moldavskaya GRES -TASS) runs on coal and currently produces electricity for Transnistria. The reserves will last somewhere [until] February 16-17. There's no more coal, there won't be any more coal, coal is being used. What will happen? That's it, Transnistria will be left without electricity, we have to understand that," he said.

Russia has done everything to ensure gas supplies to Transnistria, Krasnoselsky added. "I say this officially - Moldova is preventing the supply of energy resources to Transnistria and blames Russia. Russia has done everything to ensure that this supply is carried out," he said.