UFA, January 24. /TASS/. Temporary restrictions of the operation of the Ufa Airport have been lifted, the airport informed on its Telegram account.

"Restrictions on arrivals and departures of airplanes were lifted at 05:00 p.m. [local] time (noon GMT). The Ufa Airport operates as usual," the statement said.

Two airplanes went during the restriction period to the Chelyabinsk Airport, four - to Yekaterinburg, and one returned to Moscow, the airport’s press service told TASS.