Hotels, glamping at ski resort near Komsomolsk-on-Amur to accommodate 820 guests

KHABAROVSK, January 15. /TASS/. The accommodation capacity of the Holdomi ski resort near Komosomolsk-on-Amur will reach 820 beds when two hotels and a glamping are opened there, the Khabarovsk Region's Acting Minister of Tourism Alexander Karev told TASS.

The Holdomi ski resort is 35 km northwest of Komsomolsk-on-Amur. It is one of the biggest tourist sites in the Far East.

"Holdomi's accommodation capacity will grow - 500 beds at two hotels and a glamping park for 320 guests," the official said. "Thus, by 2027 the resort will be able to welcome more tourists since they will be able to stay by the ski slope."

The resort will be able to accommodate up to 1,000 tourists, he added.

The Holdomi Resort is being developed in the Khabarovsk advanced-development area. Under an agreement with the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation, three business residents have invested 1.26 billion rubles ($12 million) in the project, and have created 149 jobs. Several new ski trails 25 km long have been put into operation, plus the businesses have launched ski infrastructures, a heating station with a viewing platform and a cafe for 40 seats on top of the ropeway.

In the current winter season, the complex began working on November 20, and in case of favorable weather conditions the season may continue to early May.