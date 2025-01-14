Russia to create conditions for launching new joint ventures with Vietnam — Russian PM

HANOI, January 14. /TASS/. Russia will continue creating comfortable conditions for launching new joint ventures with Vietnam, Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin said during talks with Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam Tran Thanh Man.

"Russia is interested in scaling up trade and economic cooperation with Vietnam. Despite the challenging international economic situation, the mutual trade turnover is steadily growing," Mishustin said.

Countries are successfully implementing common projects in the energy sector, including nuclear energy, industry, scientific-technical and humanitarian spheres, the prime minister noted.

"We pay particular attention to expansion of interregional cooperation. We will continue creating comfortable conditions for launching new joint projects of Russian and Vietnam, with participation of small and medium business in the first instance," Mishustin added.