Russian pork exports to Vietnam in 2025 will remain at 2024 level — Agriculture Ministry

HANOI, January 14. /TASS/. Russian pork exports to Vietnam will remain at the level of 2024 by the end of 2025, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Maxim Titov told reporters.

"Our volume of supplies is generally growing quite well, the volume of pork production is increasing, but there are also unfavorable events related to border areas, so the export potential will be at the level of 2024, according to our cautious forecast," Titov said.

He noted that by the end of 2024, pork exports from Russia to China will increase in monetary terms, but slightly decrease in physical terms.

According to Russia’s Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision, Russian pork exports to Vietnam in 2024 amounted to 45,400 tons.