Russian Railways’ freight loading volumes down 4.1% to 1.181 bln tons in 2024

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Freight loading volumes on the network owned by Russian Railways fell by 4.1% in 2024 compared with 2023 to 1.181 bln tons, according to a statement released by the state-owned railroad monopoly on its website.

Last year the railways loaded 331.4 mln tons of coal (down by 5.4% compared with 2023), 11.8 million tons of coke (+2.3%), and 207.5 million tons of oil and petroleum products (-1.2%), with those categories presenting the highest volumes of freight, the company said.

Freight turnover in 2024 amounted to 2,523.8 bln tariff ton-km, down by 4.3% compared to 2023. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon runs totaled 3,112.9 bln ton-km, down by 4.9% on 2023.

In December 2024, loading on the Russian Railways’ network amounted to 99.3 mln tons, which is 1.4% lower than the same month of the previous year. Freight turnover in December increased by 6.2% to 222 bln tariff ton-km year-on-year, while freight turnover taking into account empty wagon runs in the same month amounted to 273.1 bln ton-km, up by 4.4%.