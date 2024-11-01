Automotive Technologies company purchased Rolf assets

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Assets of Rolf dealership were bought out by Automotive Technologies company, CEO of the buyer and the Russian car dealer Roman Antonov told reporters.

"Yes," he said, answering the question whether Automotive Technologies acquired Rolf. "It was a cash transaction, at the fair value. We purchased the company using the valuation by the Russian Property Management Agency. This was not a free of charge deal; we paid. Within the parameters of 30-40 bln rubles ($306.5 mln - $408.6 mln), as analysts said," the chief executive added.

Rolf is among the leading car dealers in Russia.