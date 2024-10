MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Russia’s MOEX Index has fallen below 2,700 points for the first time since September 16, 2024, according to trading data.

As of 12:18 p.m. Moscow time (9:18 a.m. GMT) the MOEX was down by 1.28% at 2,699.99 points.

By 12:33 p.m. Moscow time (9:33 a.m. GMT) the MOEX had extended losses to 1.36% trading at 2,697.79 points, while the RTS was down by 1.36% at 879.43 points.