Russian stock indices in the red as trading on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. At the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange, the MOEX index declined by 0.43% to 2,723.04 points, the RTS index went down by 0.44% to 887.66 points, as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time.

At the opening of trading, the yuan-to-ruble exchange rate rose by 0.35 kopecks compared to the closing level of the previous trading session and amounted to 13.54 rubles.

By 10:05 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index fell to 2,718.26 points (-0.61%), the RTS index reached 886.1 points (-0.61%).

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index accelerated its decline and amounted to 2,708.97 points (-0.95%), the RTS index was at 883.07 points (-0.95%).

Meanwhile, the yuan rate began to decline and amounted to 13.5145 rubles (-2.75 kopecks).

The Moscow Exchange suspended trading in dollars and euros on June 13 due to US sanctions imposed against it and the National Clearing Center. To determine the dollar and euro to ruble exchange rates, the Bank of Russia uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading.