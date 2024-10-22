Flour exports from Russia rise 1.3-fold in 2024 to over 920,000 tons

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Exports of wheat or wheat-rye flour from Russia in January - September 2024 increased 1.3-fold year-on-year and amounted to more than 920,000 tons, federal center Agroexport reported.

"According to expert estimates, exports of wheat or wheat-rye flour amounted to more than 920,000 tons in 9 months of 2024. In comparison with the previous year, the volume of supplies in physical terms increased 1.3-fold," the report said.

In the same period last year, Russia exported about 720,000 tons of flour.

It was noted that the main importers of Russian flour in 2024 were Afghanistan, China, and Iraq.

According to preliminary calculations of Agroexport, by 2030 the volume of Russian supplies of wheat or wheat-rye flour could reach 1.7 mln tons.