Severstal to pay dividends for Q3 amounting to 49 rubles per share

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The board of directors of Severstal has recommended the payment of Q3 2024 dividends in the amount of 49.06 rubles per share, the company reported.

The recommended record date is December 17, 2024. The issue of dividend payout will be considered at an extraordinary meeting of shareholders that will take place on December 6, 2024 in absentia.

Earlier, the company’s shareholders approved dividend payment for Q2 in the amount of 31.06 rubles per share.

Severstal is a vertically integrated steel and mining company and one of Russia’s largest steel producers. The Cherepovets Steel Mill is the company’s key asset. Its production capacity roughly totals 12 mln tons of steel per year. Alexey Mordashov who holds 77.03% of shares, is the main shareholder of Severstal.