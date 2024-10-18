Russian budget’s revenues from privatization reach $515 mln — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Revenues to the Russian budget from privatization amounted to 50 bln rubles ($515 mln), there will be more revenues by the end of the year, Director of the Department for the Regulation of Property Relations of the Ministry of Finance Andrey Vorontsov said at the Moscow Financial Forum.

"As of today, the budget has received almost 50 bln rubles from privatization, there will be more revenues by the end of the year. We hope to fulfill the plan of 100 bln rubles," he said.

