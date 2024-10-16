Arkhangelsk development master plan features investment projects worth $4 billion

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. A long-term comprehensive master plan for the Arkhangelsk agglomeration's renovation features investment projects worth 378 billion rubles ($4 billion), the region's Governor Alexander Tsybulsky told TASS.

"The master plan is ready, investments are about 378 billion rubles," he said. "In the master plan, most funds are off-budget funds and private investments."

The master plan includes the construction of a new deepwater sea port, transport routes to it, and the agglomeration's scientific and educational development.

In December, 2023, the Russian government listed 16 major settlements in the Arctic. Their development to 2035 will comply with master plans that will be implemented from 2025.

The list of 16 Arctic backbone settlements and agglomerations in nine regions includes: Kem, Belozersk (Karelia), Vorkuta (Komi), Tiksi, Naiba (Yakutia), Norilsk, Dudinka, Dixon and Igarka (the Krasnoyarsk Region), Arkhangelsk (the Arkhangelsk Region), Murmansk, Kirov, Apatity and Monchegorsk (the Murmansk Region), Naryan-Mar (the Nenets Autonomous Region), Pevek and Anadyr (the Chukotka Autonomous Region), Novy Urengoy, Noyabrsk and Salekhard-Labytnangi (the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region).