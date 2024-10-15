Russia’s oil export up to 7.5 mbd in September, revenues down to $14.7 bln — IEA

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russia’s oil export went up by 0.5 mln barrels per day (mbd) in September to 7.5 mbd, while revenues from oil supplies lost $0.8 bln to $14.7 bln, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its October report.

Export of oil grew by 420,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the reporting period to 4.84 mbd. Pipeline export rose by 130,000 bpd to 1.41 mbd. Supplies of petroleum products gained around 100,000 barrels per day to 2.7 mbd.

Export of Russia’s Urals oil was at its maximum level in five months in September, the IEA added.

The discount of Russia’s Urals oil in the Primorsk port fell by $0.45 in September to $12.78 per barrel. Meanwhile the discount of Urals to Brent crude in the port of Novorossiysk edged up by $0.06 to $12.51 per barrel.