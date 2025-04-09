Russian stock indices decline at opening of main trading session on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. At the beginning of the main trading session, the Russian stock market is demonstrating a decline in leading indices, according to Moscow Exchange data.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index fell by 2.36% to 2,681.63 points, the RTS index also dropped by 2.36% to 988.45 points.

At the opening of Moscow Exchange trading, the yuan-to-ruble exchange rate rose by 9.65 kopecks compared to the closing level of the previous trades and amounted to 11.7155 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index accelerated its decline and was at 2,677.07 points (-2.52%), the RTS index was 986.77 points (-2.52%). Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate slowed its growth and was at 11.68 rubles (+6.8 kopecks).

The Moscow Exchange index with an additional code (IMOEX2) at the opening of the morning trading session fell by 3.1% and was at 2,661.34 points, according to trading platform data at 07:00 a.m. Moscow time.

The Moscow Exchange has suspended trading in dollars and euros since June 13, 2024, due to US sanctions imposed against it and the National Clearing Center. To determine the dollar and euro to ruble exchange rates, the Bank of Russia uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading.