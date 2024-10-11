Russian external debt down to $293.4 bln as of October 1

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The Russian foreign debt totaled $293.4 bln as of October 1 of this year, down 7.7% against the figure as of the year start, the Central Bank said.

"According to the estimate of the Bank of Russia, the foreign debt of the Russian Federation as of October 1, 2024 amounted to $293.4 bln, having declined from the start of 2024 by $24.5 bln or by 7.7%. Dynamics of the indicator was determined by contraction of commitments of other sectors under raised loans predominantly, including within the framework of direct investing relations," the regulator informed.

The foreign debt of Russia stood at $329.5 bln as of October 1, 2023.