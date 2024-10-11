Gazprom to supply extra 1 bcm of gas to China in 2024 — Deputy CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, October 11. /TASS/. Gazprom's gas supplies to China in 2024 will exceed planned contract volumes by 1 billion cubic meters, the holding's deputy CEO Vitaly Markelov said at the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum.

"We have increased gas supplies to China. This year we will supply more than 1 billion cubic meters above our contractual obligations," he said.

After reduction of deliveries to Europe Gazprom has significantly increased gas supplies to Central Asia, Markelov added.

On Thursday, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller noted that the company doubled gas supplies to Central Asia in January-September.

On Gazprom's supplies to China

Earlier, Gazprom and China's CNPC agreed to bring Russian gas supplies to the maximum level by December 2024. Before that, Gazprom planned to bring the Power of Siberia pipeline to its design capacity of 38 billion cubic meters of gas from January 1, 2025.

In 2023, the holding increased gas supplies to China via the pipeline by 1.5 times, to 22.7 billion cubic meters, and by the end of the current year they could amount to 30 billion cubic meters, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier.

Power of Siberia is the largest gas transportation system in the east of Russia. In the coming years, Gazprom's total export volume to China will reach 48 billion cubic meters of gas per year (thanks to the implementation of the project to supply gas to China via the Far Eastern route). Taking into account the transit gas pipeline through Mongolia the supplies will reach almost 100 billion cubic meters per year, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said. Miller later said that China is considering the possibility of increasing Russian gas supplies via Power of Siberia beyond the design capacity of 38 billion cubic meters.