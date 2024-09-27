Energy consumption in Russia’s Unified Energy System rises by 3.7%.

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Electricity consumption in the Unified Energy System of Russia from the beginning of 2024 to September 25, excluding the leap year, increased by 3.7%, Head of the System Operator of the Unified Energy System Fyodor Opadchy told TASS on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.

"It reaches 3.7%, ‘free’ from the leap year," he said.

Earlier, Opadchy said that electricity consumption in Russia’s Unified Energy System increased by 3.8% from the beginning of 2024 to 10 September, not taking into account the leap year.