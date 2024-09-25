Russia needs to take advantage of export opportunities as new markets emerging — Putin

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Real markets of the future are being formed in the world, Russia needs to take advantage of export opportunities, President Vladimir Putin said while opening a meeting of the State Council Presidium on export development.

"Real markets of the future are being formed, based on strong strategic partnerships, principles of combining economic potentials and mutual enhancement of growth," the president said.

"It is important not only to understand these trends, but also to take advantage of export opportunities that are opening up for our businesses, for enterprises, and we need to provide them with assistance at all levels," he added.

The president recalled that a six-year national project to support exports is ending this year. He noted that during this time, the regions have created tools that helped domestic companies supply products abroad and allowed them to go through the pandemic stage, as well as redirect commodity flows to promising growing markets.

"During meetings with representatives of business circles and entrepreneurs, proposals were repeatedly made to extend the national project to support exports, and we agreed that this will be done. Next year, the updated national project for international cooperation and export will be launched," the President announced. He specified that the measures and mechanisms should be based on the results achieved in the export sector, the priorities of the country's economic development and global trends.