Russian budget deficit seen at 0.5% of GDP in 2025, 0.9% of GDP in 2026 — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The Russian budget deficit is expected to be 0.5% of GDP in 2025, 0.9% of GDP in 2026 and 1.1% of GDP in 2027, according to a press release from the Russian Finance Ministry on the draft federal budget for 2025 and the planning period of 2026 and 2027.

"The budget is formed based on ensuring structural balance and zero primary structural deficit. The overall budget deficit is expected to be within 1.0% of GDP annually (0.5% of GDP in 2025, 0.9% of GDP in 2026 and 1.1% of GDP in 2027)," the Finance Ministry reported.

The Finance Ministry indicates that the sources of deficit financing will traditionally be mainly borrowing (on a gross basis, 4.8, 5.1 and 5.3 trillion rubles (51.6, 54.7 and 56.9 bln) in 2025-2027). As a result, the public debt will grow from 15% of GDP in 2023 to 18% of GDP by the end of 2027, that is, it will remain at an economically safe level below 20% of GDP.