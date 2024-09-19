Trade turnover between Georgia, Russia down 3% in January-August 2024

TBILISI, September 19. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Georgia and Russia exceeded $1.6 bln in January-August 2024, which is 3% lower than in the same period last year, according to data released by the National Statistics Service of Georgia.

With Russia being Georgia’s second-biggest trade partner, its share in the republic’s total external trade volume equaled 11.1% in the reporting period. Georgian exports to Russia amounted to over $468 mln in the period (up by 1.6% in annual terms), while imports were worth more than $1.1 bln (down by 4.8%).

Turkey was Georgia’s biggest trade partner in January-August 2024, with mutual trade turnover equaling over $2 bln, up by 7.4% year-on-year, while the US came in third with mutual trade turnover exceeding $1.2 bln, down by 10% year-on-year, followed by China (over $1.2 bln), Azerbaijan (around $850 mln), and Germany (roughly $800 mln).